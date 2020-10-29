3 French bulldogs, 9 guns stolen during home burglary in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a home burglary that occurred early Monday morning in the 4100 block of Northwest 10th Avenue.

According to police, the victim was away from home when he received a Ring doorbell notification around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the victim saw three masked intruders on his property through the surveillance cameras and rushed home.

When the man arrived home, he saw that his back door had been breached and left open and his home had been ransacked.

Police said the burglars stole the victim’s three French bulldogs. A fourth dog was left behind and appeared to be injured.

Miami police say these three dogs were stolen Oct. 26 from a home. (Miami Police Department)

According to authorities, the thieves also got away with nine guns, 20 flash bangs and some designer clothes.

In total, more than $7,500 in guns and $20,000 in clothing were stolen, authorities said.

Police said the three dogs that were stolen were worth a total of $60,000.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.