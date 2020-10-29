Fort Lauderdale Planet Fitness shut down, deemed unsafe after flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Heading out to Planet Fitness for a workout today? If your favorite location is just off of Broward Boulevard and west of Interstate 95, it is shut down following a water main break.

Staff at the 24-hour gym said they started noticing water bubbling up through drains near the women’s locker rooms around 3 a.m. Then, a little while later, the water forced its way through the actual slab of the building, which split the concrete and pushed walls.

For hours, water flowed out of the building, while inside, several inches covered the ground in certain spots.

City of Fort Lauderdale employees joined Fire Rescue crews in heading out to Planet Fitness and, after trying several things to stop the flooding, they were forced to shut off the system for the entire complex in order to stem the flow.

Up until about 10:30 a.m., water was flowing out of the building like an overflowing bathtub.

It’s still not clear exactly what caused this break. The good news is it appears that the water was contained to just the one building and, as of noon, the water had been turned back on for the rest of the center.

Unfortunately, the gym has been deemed unsafe and will be closed for an interminable amount of time.

Planet Fitness told Local 10 that members who are used to working at this location can go to any other Planet Fitness in Broward and Miami Dade counties.