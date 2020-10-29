The business of beauty gets a boost during pandemic

DAVIE, Fla. – In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the business of beauty is booming.

Dermatologist Lesley Clark-Loeser said that while people may not be meeting face-to-face, they still want to look their best in virtual visits which can create a ‘less-than-flattering’ appearance.

“So we’re seeing new patients and repeat patients coming in for things like Botox to relax the lines and fillers like Restylene and Juvederm to soften wrinkles but also we’re seeing some patients come in for energy-based devices like lasers and they can do these procedures now, they’re finding them doable, because they have some discretionary income that they may have been using for other things in the past and now they’re shifting that allocation to self-care,” she said.

She said another beauty benefit of social distancing is that people are having more downtime at home to recover from procedures and mask mandates allow them to ‘hide’ their faces from signs of treatment.