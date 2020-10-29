Woman, 2 men rescued after boat overturns off Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. – Three people on a 12-foot dinghy/boat were rescued Wednesday night about a half mile offshore of Sombrero Beach after it capsized, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a woman who was aboard the boat called 911 around 8:30 p.m. and said the boat she was on had swamped and overturned, sending her and two men who were also on board into the water.

“Communications Specialists were to obtain GPS coordinates of where the call was coming from and sent that information to patrol Deputies as well as the U.S. Coast Guard,” Linhardt said in an email.

Linhardt said the woman turned on a flashlight so responding authorities could locate the trio.

Based on the boaters' statements, authorities believe the small boat may have been swamped by a larger boat’s wake.

No injuries were reported.