2 men unknown to each other fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Thursday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting of one of the men was reported in the area of 8190 NW 197th St.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, officers arrived to the scene just before 11:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Zabaleta said officers also located a vehicle that had crashed nearby. Inside was another man who was also found with a gunshot wound.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Zabaleta, the victims were not known to each other.

A motive for the shootings remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.