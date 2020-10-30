With months of pipe breaks in Fort Lauderdale, new $65 million project should provide relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Usually the installation of new sewer lines isn’t a big story, but for Fort Lauderdale residents it certainly is since many have lost track of the number of sewer main breaks in their neighborhoods since December.

On Friday, Fort Lauderdale’s mayor Dean Trantalis was on hand to activate 1.5 miles of new sewer pipes. It’s part of a $65 million construction project of 7.5 miles of new sewage lines.

The lines will stretch from the 17th Street Causeway under Rio Vista, under Victoria Park, all the way to the Coral Ridge Country Club

The pipes are an upgrade from the old ones, described as less corrosive and more flexible.

During the numerous breaks, which started in Dec. 10, 2019, 126 millions gallons of raw sewage flooded streets, parks, home decks, and lawns. Most of the sewage wound up in the Tarpon River killing marine life.

The mayor said he is hopeful those days are over.

“We have installed near 23,000 linear feet of new pipe underground,” Trantalis said. “That’s more than half of the entire project.”

The project is more than 60 percent complete, according to Trantalis, and on track to be finished ahead of, what he called, an aggressive schedule that was targeted when the project first began.

Typically a project of this size and magnitude would have taken more than a year to get shovels in the ground and three years of construction, according to Trantalis.

The mayor says record time for this project is 18 months from beginning to end. He expects the 7.5 miles to be done by August of 2021.

They way to speed up the process is by having having two separate contracting companies working on the lines. One works from south to north and the other from north to south with the idea that they meet in the middle before August 2021.