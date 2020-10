Published: October 30, 2020, 10:21 am Updated: October 30, 2020, 10:48 am

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities responded to a building Friday morning in Miami Beach after some workers got stuck on the scaffolding they were on.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, a mechanism failed as the crew was working on a building at 3 Island Ave.

Miami Beach firefighters used a bucket truck to get the workers down safely shortly after 10:30 a.m.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately released.