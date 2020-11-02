South Florida man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after his girlfriend accused him of setting her on fire early Monday morning.

Noe Jimenez-Cortes was apprehended Monday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

Deputies say they were called out to the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale at about 4:30 a.m. and found a woman who said she had been intentionally set on fire by her boyfriend.

The woman, whose identity was not released by investigators, was taken to a hospital where authorities say she remains in critical condition.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body and ignited the fire with a cigarette,” BSO said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.