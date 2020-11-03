Officers search for toddler who vanished with blue-haired woman

MIAMI – Officers are searching for a black 2016 Nissan Versa with Florida license plate LRFT56. They believe a toddler who vanished on Halloween from Pasco County is traveling in this car with a blue-haired woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert early Tuesday morning identifying the boy as one-year-old Giovanni “Gio” Oquendo and the woman as Kaylee Maurer, 20.

Giovanni was las seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and Paw Patrol sneakers that light up. Officers described Maurer as a tattoo-clad woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 175 pounds.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 911 and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878.