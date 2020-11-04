Graphic video: Man sets ex-girlfriend on fire, tries fleeing to Mexico

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The video is disturbing and hard to watch.

Surveillance video from early Monday morning obtained by Local 10 News shows the struggle on a Broward County patio.

In the footage, a man appears to pour gasoline on a woman before using his lit cigarette to set her on fire in a burst of flame.

In Spanish, the man can be heard saying “die you dog” to the woman, then calmly walking away as she burns.

Police say he is 40-year-old Noe Jimenez and the woman is his ex-girlfriend.

Neighbors in the North Lauderdale mobile home park where the horrific incident took place said the woman was banging for help after eventually managing to put out the flames.

She eventually made it down the block, where she collapsed in front of someone’s doorstep.

One neighbor told Local 10 News that the woman was saying to call the police, that she felt like she was dying.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman’s three children were inside the home at the time.

Investigators said Jimenez had a bus ticket to Mexico when they took him into custody Monday night.

During a court appearance Tuesday, he was ordered held without bond after prosecutors detailed the extent of the woman’s horrific ordeal.

“The doctors do not expect this victim to survive the injuries that she has sustained,” said Broward Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckelew. “She was burned on 99% of her body.”