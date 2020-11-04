Red shoe burglar’s getaway cars include red Chevy Equinox

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – This burglar tends to wear red shoes often. He likes to target a Walmart in North Lauderdale. He acts like a shopper and he runs out through emergency doors and into a getaway car. He has done so about five times and has stolen more than $3,000 in merchandise, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe “the shoplifting haul” began about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at a Walmart at 7900 McNab Rd. The thief entered the store through the front door, loaded a shopping cart with items, and exited through the back door without paying.

About 10 days later, the same man walked into the store placed two HP printers, a comforter, a light dimmer, and other items that he stole that were valued at $500 into a shopping cart. On Sept. 28, the suspect exited a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot of the same store and walked into the electronics department to steal two televisions.

Detectives said he was back in action on Oct. 11. Video shows that he filled two shopping carts and stole a hoverboard, an ATV for children, and nearly $2,000 worth of clothing. Six days later, he and an accomplice took two more televisions. The getaway car this time was a red Chevy Equinox.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call BSO North Lauderdale Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250 and Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.