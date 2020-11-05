17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old teen is dead and investigators believe she was not the intended target of a shooting that happened at a Pompano Beach motel.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found the girl unresponsive with gunshot wounds on her right shoulder and left cheek.

BSO now has a 23-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man in custody who they say are responsible for the girl’s death. Investigators said Jayla Leondrea Patton and Deangelo Cincord fled the scene after the shooting.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation found that Patton went to the property to talk to someone that she believed was inside Room 123. The incident escalated after an argument ensued when the victim’s family member told Patton that the person she was looking for was not in the room, then pushed Patton out of the way to close the door.

BSO said that’s when shots were fired from outside through the motel room window, striking the 17-year-old. She was rushed to Broward Health North, but died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:23 a.m.

Both Patton and Cincord are facing murder charges.