Authorities recover remaining stolen PPE valued at $1 million

MEDLEY, Fla. – Federal agents were back at a Medley warehouse on Wednesday, recovering the remainder of a massive stolen haul of personal protective equipment.

Exclusive video obtained by Local 10 News, which can be viewed at the top of this page, shows officers uncovering stolen medical gloves inside the warehouse.

It’s the rest of what police say was a huge amount of PPE stolen from a Coral Springs shipping container just one week ago.

The value of the PPE is estimated to be around $1 million.

Richard Grimes is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Medgluv. He is elated now that these gloves will get into the right hands.

“Pure joy,” he said. “I don’t think people understand how important it is for our first responders, nursing staff in ICU, ER doctors. This is what protects their lives.”

Surveillance cameras captured the crime at Medgluv Corp in Coral Springs. The thieves stole an entire shipping container with the federally registered medical gloves inside.

Over the weekend, a tip led them to a portion of the stolen goods inside a Medley warehouse, and two suspects were arrested, Tabit Lejardi and Michael Henao, but the investigation was far from over.

“Through the investigation and all of this, it led them to this warehouse they were able to obtain a search warrant and today that’s what they’re doing,” said Medley Police Officer Deglys Chavarria. “They executed the search warrant and located the rest of the gloves.”

The gloves were inside a tall tower of black plastic. A tool, police said, the thieves used to hide their stolen loot.

“They knew what they were doing, they not only took the load but they placed it in their own pallets and packaging and wrapped it in black to conceal that they were the gloves,” said Officer Chavarria.

Grimes told Local 10 the outcome was only possible thanks to a team effort, and was grateful to authorities for their hard work.