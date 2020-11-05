Miami Beach stabbing victim leaves bloody crime scene across busy Collins Avenue

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers investigated around a trail of blood that was visible across Collins Avenue neat 10th Street in Miami Beach.

According to police, a man that was stabbed in the stomach was able to flag down an officer sometime Wednesday evening.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As officers searched for clues, the crime scene appeared to grow outward from the intersection of Collins and 10th Street.

The condition of the man has not been updated by authorities.

Detectives said the victim was not being helpful with trying to come up with a description of his attacker, or a motive behind the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.