Miami-Dade Trump supporters start to gather outside Cuban restaurant near Westchester

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For Cuban-American families who live in Westchester and Tamiami, La Carreta in southwest Miami-Dade County is the place to go for Cuban food. It’s as popular as the Versailles Restaurant is for families in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

For years, the crowded “Ventanita” and its Cuban coffee has been the ideal place to spark up conversations with strangers about politics. This is why restaurant employees were not surprised to learn President Donald Trump’s supporters were starting to gather there on Thursday.

Barbara Balmaseda said she was glad Trump won Florida’s popular vote and its 29 electoral votes. Anxiety was rising two days after Election Day, and she said she said she wasn’t happy about what’s going on around the country.

“I think that a lot of states need to update the way they’re counting their ballots," said Balmaseda, who campaigned with Latinos for Trump. "The way they’re counting ballots has been a little suspicious.”

Except for allegations from the Trump campaign, Balmaseda didn’t have any specific reports to support her opinion. Dozens of Trump supporters there felt the same way. They believed the Trump campaign leaders who have accused Democrats of stealing the election, but they have not been able to provide any evidence to support the claims.

Some supporters of President Donald Trump in Miami-Dade County were starting to meet on Thursday afternoon outside of La Carreta near Westchester. (Local 10 News)

Judges have already dismissed Trump’s attorneys’ claims in Georgia and Michigan. In Pennsylvania, Trump’s campaign attorneys allowed observers to monitor election workers in Philadelphia.

Big legal win in Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Omar Barral is one of the many Trump supporters who were standing outside of La Carreta on Thursday night. He couldn’t believe Biden won Wisconsin with such a slim margin. Election officials reported Trump won 48.9% of the vote in Wisconsin and Biden won 49.6% of the vote there. His victory cost Trump 10 electoral votes.

“All of the sudden 130,000 votes go to Biden in Wisconsin for no reason," Barral said. “No Sir! There is fraud going on.”

Trump’s supporters were hoping he was going to win 60 more electoral votes with victories in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. At 214 electoral votes, he could still win more than the 270 votes he needs to win.

Without Florida, Biden had 264 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press. CNN analysts disputed Trump could still win Arizona, which The Associated Press reported as Biden’s victory. Democrats were waiting for Biden to win Nevada, so that he could get the 6 electoral votes he needs to get the 270 votes required to win the presidential election. Without Nevada, Trump would only be able to win 268 votes.