Miami police search for missing 12-year-old girl

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 12-year-old girl named Michaela Britton who was last seen late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, Michaela was last seen in the area of 2820 NW S. River Drive around 11 p.m.

She was wearing a black shirt and black jogger pants.

Police said she may be with two other girls, identified as Shonaria, 14, who was also wearing a black shirt and black jogger pants, and Anatasia Richardson, 16, who was wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Michaela’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300. Tipsters may also email police at 41271@miami-police.org.