1 killed in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 a.m. at the Homestead Gardens apartment complex in the 15400 block of Southwest 288th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 11 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered the body of a man in the parking lot.

The body was lying next to a gray car that had its driver-side door open.

No other details were immediately released by police.

