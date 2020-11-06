Businesses can defeat coronavirus recession if Floridians follow safety guidelines, doctor says

MIAMI – Some South Florida residents said they were concerned after the Florida Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday in the state. The White House task force also recently warned of a new surge.

Vicky Kamlani and Craig Sirota said they have noticed the upward trend and worry about the possibility of more outbreaks. Over the last seven days, there has been more than a 20% increase in cases and a nearly 7% increase in Covid-19 deaths.

Kamlani said she is worried about the people who are skeptical about the coronavirus pandemic. There are South Floridians who believe the pandemic is a political ploy during the election, but epidemiologists worldwide know this is not true.

“I think there is a lot of false information out there,” Kamlani said.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert with Florida International University, said the public health situation in Miami-Dade County and in other areas across the country is grim.

Mary said this is the fastest increase since the pandemic first hit in Florida and community spread continues to make it difficult to track the spread to slow it down.

“That means it’s an out of control situation,” Marty said.

Marty said that could change. Kamlani and Sirota are among the many people in South Florida who continue to implement the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The mask for me is very important; it saves lives,” Sirota said about the evidence of the effectiveness of face mask-wearing.

Marty said if residents follow the simple guidelines Floridians can take control of the surge and prevent the very measures that contributed to the coronavirus recession.

“We can have an economy and beat the virus,” Marty said. “Let’s do it!”

Follow these steps: