Pinecrest man arrested for making online threats against Mitch McConnell

MIAMI, Fla. – A South Florida medical student is under arrest after investigators charge that he made disturbing threats against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in postings on Twitter.

According to the arrest report, Steven Marbury Dilauro, 31, of Pinecrest, posted several comments on his personal Twitter account, including one that stated: “Whoever wants to investigate this and come after me, feel free, but if I ever see Mitch McConnell and am not promptly shot dead, I will bounce his skull on the sidewalk..." Dilauro also stated several other threatening situations in which he would harm McConnell.

The written threats were posted on Monday, Oct. 26, according to police.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Miami-Dade Police made contact with Dilauro and he admitted that he posted the comments “out of anger.”

He has been charged with making written threats “to kill or do bodily injury.”

Dilauro, whose occupation was listed as medical student on the arrest form, was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He has since posted bond, according to corrections department information.