BB gun shooter leaves 2 women injured after targeting group of Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A BB gun shooter who was in a moving car targeted President Donald Trump supporters on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel found two women injured and treated them at the scene. One of them was shot in the shoulder.

According to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the shooting was on the northeast corner of East Oakland Park Boulevard and North Federal Highway.

David Silver said he saw the drive-by shooter aiming at the group of protesters while getting away about 6:15 p.m. near the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Greenlaw detectives are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information about the BB gun shooter to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.