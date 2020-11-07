Rapper King Von dies after shooting outside nightclub

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows when a rapper got shot early Friday morning outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. He later died in the hospital.
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Dayvon Bennett, better known as King Von, 26, of Chicago. He was shot at about 4 a.m. outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Ave.
The shooting stemmed from an argument that began at the Opium, a downtown nightclub at 960 Spring St., police said. Witnesses told police it was a conflict between two groups of people.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has the case since two off-duty Atlanta Police Department police officers intervened and exchanged fire with the shooters.
