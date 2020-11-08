Miami-Dade County opens evacuation shelters

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County two evacuation centers open for residents. Storm surge and rising water are a concern in low-lying areas, such as South Dade and Homestead. Residents in the areas, in mobile homes and anyone else who requires shelter can refuge at either of the two county-run centers, city officials said.

The two evacuation centers are:

Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds, Fuchs Pavilion, (Pet-Friendly), 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2, Miami, FL 33165

South Dade Senior High School, 28401 Southwest167th Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

Those arriving should have necessities, including blankets, pillows, medicine and required facial coverings.

COVID Precautions are in place. See information here.

Miami-Dade County is under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Watch. Sustained winds with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour may occur overnight, lingering into Monday morning. There is also the possibility of tornadoes.

Additional rainfall of three to six inches may occur in the next 24 hours, with significant intermittent rain bands.

For more information on the centers and updates, see miamidade.gov/emergency.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CLOSINGS

Miami-Dade County transit operations stopped at 2 p.m. on Sunday in preparation for Eta. Collection of solid waste and recycling has been suspended.

Bridges have been locked down. County parks, beaches, marinas, golf courses and other public outdoor spaces have been closed. All County government offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will also be closed on Monday.

All COVID-19 testing sites have been closed until after the storm passes. For information on testing, see miamidade.gov/covid-testing.

AIRPORT OPEN, WILL IT CLOSE?

Miami International Airport is still open. . Generally, airlines pause operations before sustained crosswinds reach 35 mph or beyond. The FAA and MIA towers don’t operate in sustained winds of 55+ mph.

It is suggested, if you have a flight scheduled to contact your airline for flight status.

FPL has 10,000 restoration personnel on hand to deal with any impacts from Eta, and backup from Texas has also been called in to prepare for any outages that may occur.

For questions, residents can dial 311 on their cell phones. The call center is operating continuously throughout the storm to answer questions.

