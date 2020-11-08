Sandbag pickup locations in Miami-Dade, Broward ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Eta continues moving closer to South Florida, residents have been preparing for the looming threat of heavy rain and extreme wind.

There are several areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties that are more prone to flooding than others, but all residents are being asked to remain watchful and attentive.

There are several locations where residents of their respective cities can pick up sandbags, but everyone should bring proof of residence to avoid any issues.

Here are some pickup locations that will be open on Sunday:

Miami: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37th Ave., AND Legion Park, 6447 NE 7th Ave. Limit five bags per person, for Miami residents only.

Doral: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave. Next to Downtown Doral Park, shovels are available on site for self-service.

Lauderhill: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Veterans Park, 7600 NW 50th St. in the northeast corner of the parking lot. Lauderhill residents only, please bring your own bags.

Hialeah: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out: 13601 NW 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens. Limit up to 5 bags per car. Hialeah Gardens residents only.

Pembroke Pines: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to dusk, or until supplies run out: 1001 Poinciana Dr., Pembroke Pines. Residents can pick up a minimum of six sandbags per vehicle.

Dania Beach: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Dania Beach City Hall parking garage located at 49 Park Ave. East. This is a drive-thru pickup.

North Miami: Sunday, Nov. 8 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last: City of North Miami Motor Pool, 1855 NE 142nd St. Maximum of five sandbags per household, for North Miami residents only. This is a drive-thru pickup.

Miramar: Sunday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out: Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Pkwy and Silver Shores Park, 15700 Pembroke Rd. For Miramar residents only.