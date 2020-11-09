1 person pulled from car that went into canal, secondary search underway

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – One person is in critical condition while divers do a secondary search to see if there is a second person in need of rescuing after a car went into a canal.

There are conflicting reports if a second person was in the car.

Lauderhill Search and Rescue said that the driver was in an apartment complex parking lot when that person drove into the canal.

1 person was pulled out of the vehicle, which was completely submerged.

It happened at an apartment complex at 4241 19th St.

The accident may have been caused because of deep water and the driver not able to decipher where the parking lot edge ended and the canal began.

Plantation Fire and Rescue are on the scene assisting.

The driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

(This is a developing story.)