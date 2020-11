A man was injured during a shooting on Monday in Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 106th Street.

Officers said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took him to the hospital.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.