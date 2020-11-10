Food contaminated by live flying insects at popular pizzeria

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered a Margate Papa John’s shut after live flies were landing on toppings and other areas.

Two restaurants in Lauderhill and one in Tamarac were also ordered shut due to fly and roach issues.

No places were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA

4994 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 11/2/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by live flying insects.”

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on bag with onions. *

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 30 live flying insects landing on clean in-use cutting board and clean can opener blade In prep area , approximately 10 live flying insects landing on bag with onions in prep area.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***BOSTON JUICY JERK

5530 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/4/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches on glue trap under shelf where single service containers are stored in dry stored area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches on trap in dry storage area under shelf where single service containers are stored in dry storage room 1 dead roach on bucket cover on bottom shelf where single service containers are stored in dry storage room.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1) Observed approximately 20 live flies flying around land on cut green peppers, cutting board and on prep table in front of cook line Observed 5 live flies flying around landing on beverages and napkins under counter by cash registers 3 live flies landing on unpeeled oranges and silverware on dry storage shelves with crackers and condense milk in service area.”

“Food contaminated by flies. See stop sale. Observed cut green peppers with approximately 10 live flies.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by flies. See stop sale. Observed cut green peppers with approximately 10 live flies.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with clean or in-use utensils. Observed Ajax with bleach stored on dish draining rack next to clean utensils above three compartment sink.”

***LAKAY MAMA RESTAURANT

5572 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/5/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed over 20 live roaches behind Idylis chest freezer next to three compartment sink across from the COOK LINE Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling in and out of motor of Idylis chest freezer in kitchen area across from cook line .”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches behind Idylis chest freezer next to three compartment sink across from the cook line Observed 7 dead roaches under three compartment sink next to microwave stand across from the cook line 2 dead roaches on right side of Hamilton beach microwave on microwave stand next to three compartment sink across from the cook line 3 dead roaches under front counter where case Single service utensils are stored in service area.”

“Employee personal items stored in or above a food preparation area, food, clean equipment and utensils, or single-service items. Observed employee worn mask stored on top of aluminum foil wrap.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***LOUNGE 58

5879 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 11/5/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 roaches inside drain box under dishwasher machine in dishwasher room across from kitchen. 9 live roaches walking around drain boards connecting to dishwasher machine in dishwasher room across from kitchen.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. In walk-in cooler: cooked oxtail (47°F - Cooling overnight) ; cooked turkey (47°F - Cooling overnight). Per operator foods were cooked last night and placed in the walk-in cooler to cool overnight and have not been used today. Observed foods cooling covered with plastic wrap. Advised operator to cool foods uncovered and in shallow pans.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At front counter: fried plantains (67°F - Cold Holding); pikliz (67°F - Cold Holding) under no temperature control. Per operator foods have been on counter less than 2 hours. Advised operator to use time as a public health control to monitor plantains. Provided form to operator, operator time marked foods 12-4pm.”

