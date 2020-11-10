Some Broward County schools transition to online learning after Eta causes flooding, power issues

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A total of 23 public schools in Broward County transitioned to online learning Tuesday due to flooding and power issues left behind by Tropical Storm Eta.

Some parents whose children attend Fox Trail Elementary and Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie told Local 10 News they were informed about the transition last minute Tuesday morning.

Broward County Public Schools officials said families at all impacted schools have been notified.

Below is a list of all Broward County public schools that are only doing online learning on Tuesday and the rationale for each campus closing: