$5,000 reward offered for information about arson case at Miami nightclub

MIAMI – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Florida Department of Financial Services, City of Miami Police Department, and City of Miami Fire Rescue are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fire that occurred in October 2019 at a nightclub in the city of Miami.

The fire was reported Oct. 10, 2019, at the Lobo Jack nightclub at 4545 NW Seventh St.

The nightclub was left significantly damaged after the fire.

$5,000 REWARD! Do you know anything about the Lobo Jack Nightclub fire? Help us,@MiamiPD @CityofMiamiFire @FLDFS identify this person. You can remain anonymous! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-877-NO-ARSON pic.twitter.com/BNRnrtlLT9 — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) November 11, 2020

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man who authorities believe is the arsonist.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the ATF at 1-(888)-ATF-FIRE or 1-877-NO ARSON. Tipsters may also visit www.reportit.com.