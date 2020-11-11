Family mourns deadly crash after car full of minors plunges into canal

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida family is morning after a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike over the weekend.

A car full of children, none old enough to drive, crashed through a guardrail and went into a canal.

To Jessica Bocanegra, her 13-year-old nephew Julian was more like a son to her.

“Since day one. My niece and nephew, they were always with me,” she said.

Jessica told Local 10 that Julian never got into any trouble and wanted to be a rapper someday.

“At first, I didn’t believe him because he’s 13,” she said. “He would tell me, ‘I’m at the studio,’ or working on songs. He was always writing songs.”

Troopers say Julian was in the vehicle when the car crashed Saturday night near mile marker 47.

The 13-year-old driver lost control of the car, hit a guardrail and eventually came to a stop in the water next to the highway.

Local 10 has learned the driver and a 14-year-old passenger actually left the scene.

They were later found and taken to the hospital.

Julian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I really do hope that they take this life experience and turn their life around, honestly because my nephew didn’t get that chance,” said Jessica. “My nephew didn’t get a reflection, my nephew didn’t get a second chance to live life. He is gone.”

Julian’s parents are hoping to have their son’s body released to them sometime Wednesday.

Final arrangements are pending.

The crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.