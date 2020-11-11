Former North Miami Beach commissioner sentenced for taking bribes from strip club owner

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Former North Miami Beach Commissioner Frantz Pierre has been sentenced to two years of community control with a GPS monitor followed by four years of reporting probation for taking bribes from a strip club owner, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Pierre pleaded guilty to taking $12,500 in bribes from the business owner for his city commission vote to allow extended after-hours liquor sales at the strip club.

Pierre was arrested in July 2018.

According to his arrest warrant, investigators found that Dean Tyler, the owner of Dean’s Gold strip club, paid Pierre the $12,500 in bribes from December 2013 to September 2014 to vote in his favor.

Pierre also pleaded guilty to stealing $2,000 from the city through a fraudulent grant application, prosecutors said.

“Every citizen rightfully expects their elected officials to work in the best interests of the community,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “Former Commissioner Frantz Pierre’s crime was that he chose to make his elected office profitable for himself. Neither I nor the skilled investigators of my Public Corruption Task Force will ever allow that to happen.”

Prosecutors said Pierre pleaded guilty to all charges.

Below is a list of all the charges that were filed against Pierre:

· 1 count of bribery

· 1 count of unlawful compensation/reward for official behavior

· 1 count of organized scheme to defraud

· 1 count of grand theft

· 7 counts of money laundering/unlawful proceeds greater than $300 but less than $20,000.

Pierre has been ordered to repay the stolen $2,000 to the city and has since resigned from his commission seat.