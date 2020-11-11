82ºF

Miami COVID-19 nurses surprised with island vacation

A group of Miami healthcare workers is being treated to island vacations for work treating COVID-19.
MIAMI – Over a dozen Miami nurses and front line health care workers are finally getting a well-deserved break.

The group was scheduled for an upcoming mandatory, aka boring, 48-hour training, but were instead surprised Tuesday with certificates to a vacation in the Florida Keys.

Supervisors at Jackson Health System were asked to choose staff that went above and beyond during the pandemic. The hospital says many of the workers haven’t taken any time off to relax or spend time with their loved ones.

Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys donated two-night stays to their island of Duck Key as part of its Heroes Salute program.

