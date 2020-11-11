Some believe more than 40 schools should have closed as South Floridians faced flooding

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ella’s flooding forced officials to close 40 public schools in South Florida, but some believe more schools should have been closed to give parents, students, and teachers a chance to recover from the storm.

Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie are dealing with issues of water penetration, power loss, and flooding. In some cases, the flooding was blocking access to the schools.

Linda Lewis, of the Federation of Public Employees Union, said it was dangerous to send school bus drivers out to pick up children hours after the storm. She said many school drivers couldn’t even leave their homes.

“Going out there, it’s not healthy,” Lewis said. “It’s not a safe environment even if they brought you to your bus.”

School buses make their way through a flooded parking lot Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said some frustrated parents complained that they didn’t learn about the school closure until Tuesday morning. She believes the districts are under pressure from Gov. Ron DeSanti’s administration not to close schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 17 schools closed in Miami-Dade and 23 schools in Broward. Online education was still an option although many homes still were dealing with power outages. Most of the schools were in Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Davie, Miramar, Weston and Pembroke Pines.

Schools will be closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

MIAMI-DADE SCHOOLS

Students in 17 flooded Miami-Dade schools return to online learning

17 schools closed: 5 in Hialeah, 5 in Miami Gardens and 3 in Miami Lakes. The 4 others were in Golden Glades, Opa-locka, Kendall and Key Biscayne.

American Senior at 18350 NW 67th Ave., in Hialeah



Barbara Goleman Senior at 14100 NW 89th Ave #1384, Miami Lakes



Bob Graham Educational Center at 15901 NW 79th Ave, Miami Lakes



Bob Graham Primary Learning Center at 15901 NW 79th Ave, Miami Lakes



Brentwood Elementary in 3101 NW 191st St., Miami Gardens



Charles David Wyche, Jr. Elementary at 5241 NW 195th Dr., Miami Gardens



Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy at 7330 W 32nd Ave., Hialeah



Gloria Floyd Elementary at 12650 SW 109th Ave., in Kendall



Joella C. Good Elementary at 6350 NW 188th Terrace, Hialeah



Key Biscayne K-8 Center at 601 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne



Lake Stevens Elementary at 5101 NW 183rd St., in Opa-locka



Lake Stevens Middle at 18484 NW 48th Pl., in Miami Gardens



Linda Lentin K-8 Center at 14312 NE 2nd Ct., in Golden Glades



M.A. Milam K-8 Center at 6020 W 16th Ave., Hialeah



Miami Carol City Senior at 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens



North County K-8 Center at 3250 NW 207th St., Miami Gardens



Westland Hialeah Senior at 4000 W 18th Ave., Hialeah.

BROWARD COUNTY

Flooding rampant in Lauderhill following impact of Tropical Storm Eta



23 schools closed: 4 in Davie, 4 in Miramar, 3 in Weston, 3 in Pembroke Pines, 2 in Pompano Beach, 2 in Hollywood, and 2 in Lauderhill. The 3 others were in Southwest Ranches, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale.