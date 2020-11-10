Flooding forces students in 17 Miami-Dade schools to return to online learning

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Students from 17 Miami-Dade County public schools couldn’t return to their classrooms on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Eta caused flooding.

Ten of the schools on the list are in areas of Miami Gardens and Hialeah. Three are in Miami Lakes, and the rest are in Opa-locka, Kendall, Key Biscayne, and Golden Glades.

The schools will also be closed on Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

School administrators will be notifying parents and guardians if the school campuses will reopen on Thursday or if classes will continue only online.

Here is the list of the 17 schools that pivoted to online learning:

American Senior at 18350 NW 67th Ave., in Hialeah Barbara Goleman Senior at 14100 NW 89th Ave #1384, Miami Lakes Bob Graham Educational Center at 15901 NW 79th Ave, Miami Lakes Bob Graham Primary Learning Center at 15901 NW 79th Ave, Miami Lakes Brentwood Elementary in 3101 NW 191st St., Miami Gardens Charles David Wyche, Jr. Elementary at 5241 NW 195th Dr., Miami Gardens Ernest R. Graham K-8 Academy at 7330 W 32nd Ave., Hialeah Gloria Floyd Elementary at 12650 SW 109th Ave., in Kendall Joella C. Good Elementary at 6350 NW 188th Terrace, Hialeah Key Biscayne K-8 Center at 601 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne Lake Stevens Elementary at 5101 NW 183rd St., in Opa-locka Lake Stevens Middle at 18484 NW 48th Pl., in Miami Gardens Linda Lentin K-8 Center at 14312 NE 2nd Ct., in Golden Glades M.A. Milam K-8 Center at 6020 W 16th Ave., Hialeah Miami Carol City Senior at 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens North County K-8 Center at 3250 NW 207th St., Miami Gardens Westland Hialeah Senior at 4000 W 18th Ave., Hialeah\

