BSO deputies swarm Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted early Friday morning inside a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright was told that a man was barricaded inside an apartment building in the area of Northwest 18th Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but authorities have not yet confirmed those details.

Deputies were first spotted outside the apartment building around 4 a.m. and were still there a couple hours later.

Wright said deputies could be seen speaking to some people who appeared to be family members of whoever is involved in this incident. She said some started crying while speaking to authorities.

Local 10 News is working to gather more details.

