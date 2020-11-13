Bystander shot after gas station clerk confronts thief who stole 2 sodas, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – An innocent bystander was shot over the weekend after a gas station clerk confronted a thief who stole two sodas from the business, authorities said.

Surveillance video of the incident was released Friday.

It occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Valero gas station at 2400 W. Sunrise Blvd. in unincorporated Central Broward.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the thief stole two sodas worth a total of $4 from the gas station and then got into a newer-model Nissan SUV.

Deputies said the store clerk ran outside to confront the man and shot at the SUV after he claimed someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun at him.

Deputies said a passenger inside the vehicle fired several shots at the clerk as they were heading east on Sunrise Boulevard.

The clerk wasn’t injured, but one of the bullets struck a bystander who was in the parking lot of the gas station, authorities said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.