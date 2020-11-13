Evictions to resume in Miami-Dade County for ‘limited cases’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Miami-Dade County announced Friday that Miami-Dade police officers would resume enforcing evictions in limited cases at the order of Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

According to a news release from the county, the decision was made “after a thorough review to ensure a policy that’s fair to both tenants and property owners.”

Evictions will be enforced in cases filed on or before March 12, 2020, the news release stated.

The eviction moratorium remains in place for cases filed in court after that date.

“The limited resumption of evictions will be subject to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency Order, which provides federal eviction relief until December 31, 2020, to eligible persons,” the news release stated.

Click here to view the CDC’s order regarding the temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.