Officers investigate possible bomb threats on Metromover at Miami Dade College, Bayside

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

MIAMI – Officers are investigating two possible bomb threats on the Metromover on Thursday evening in downtown Miami.

The officers responded to the stops at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus at 300 NE Second Ave., and Bayside Marketplace at 401 Biscayne Blvd.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the officers are working to determine the credibility of the alleged threats.

By 10 p.m., there were officers outside of the Metromover stops casually walking and laughing. But the Metromover stops remained closed.

This is a developing story.

