First responders pull 2 men from burning home in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A home caught fire early Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County, prompting a quick response from first responders.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Beach police officers swarmed the home upon arrival.

Officials at the scene said two men were pulled from the home, which is located along Northeast 178th Street.

A North Miami Beach police officer pulled one of the men from the home who was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

First responders on scene say two men were pulled from the home —

This north Miami Beach police officer pulled one of the men who had to be transported in critical condition to Kendall Regional Hospital.

The second man was seen walking around outside the home and appeared to be okay.

The outside structure of the home saw little to no damage. Local 10′s Parker Branton learned that the inside of the home had some charring and smoke damage.

What sparked the flames is still under investigation.