‘Somebody shot into my house,’ El Portal resident tells police

EL PORTAL, Fla. – Tamika Bickham was working on Friday night in her home office. She lives in Miami-Dade County’s quaint village of El Portal.

It was quiet when the former Local 10 News reporter suddenly heard glass shatter. She ran out of her office to investigate.

Once she was in her living room, she saw there was a hole in the sliding glass door. Bickham said she knew it was a bullet hole. She was shaking when she called 911.

“I told them, ‘I think somebody shot into my house,’” Bickham said.

El Portal Police Department officers noticed the bullet went past her couch and right over the coffee table. It ricocheted off the concrete wall behind the television and ended up on the carpet.

“I could have been sitting there!”

Just blocks away from Bickham’s home, police officers said there was a shooting on Northwest Fifth Avenue. The officers couldn’t confirm if the bullet at Bickham’s house was a stray bullet from that shooting.

“It’s not anything you expect, but it’s like, ‘Wow!’ Your life can change from one second to the next,” Bickham said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.