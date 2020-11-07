Man with lengthy criminal record target of ambush shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI, Fla. – An execution style murder of a man with a lengthy criminal record was caught on camera Thursday night in Little Haiti, right behind the well-known Churchill’s Pub.

Police are seeking help in tracking down the brazen gunman behind the violent crime that left Kerry Jacques left for dead on a street in the Miami neighborhood. They say he was the target of the ambush. Court documents show that Jacques had been arrested in the past on a slew of drug related charges to include cocaine trafficking.

It was just before 7 p.m. when Jacques was gunned down by shooters who jumped out of a white Chevrolet Suburban.

The bright white bursts of muzzle flashes were caught on surveillance camera. There were so many shots fired that dozens of evidence markers were place at the scene by police.

Armando Aguilar, Miami’s assistant chief of police, criminal investigations, told Local 10 that investigators believe there were no less than three shooters involved.

Fricot Jacques said his son lives next door to him and didn’t know what Kerry was doing outside.

“I hear the shot, then I get outside, I see him lay on the ground.”

Police said Kerry was transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead less than a half hour after he had been shot.

Aguilar said: “Even though the victim may have been specifically targeted in this incident, when a crime this brazen, when a crime this violent occurs, the entire community is victimized. So, we really ask the public that anybody that has any information, anybody who would know why someone would want to harm the victim, who these people are, where the vehicle involved in this incident could be right now, that they call Miami Police Department.”

Or give Miami-Dade Crimestoppers a call at (305) 471-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.