Man arrested in connection with Dania Beach shooting that left woman dead

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday, a week after a shooting inside a bar in Dania Beach that left a female bystander dead.

Jose Soltren Echevarria, of Davie, faces charges of manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Nov. 4 at Rookies Ale House off Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, an argument broke out between Soltren Echevarria and another man inside the bar, which escalated to a shooting that killed the woman, identified as Marissa Harris, 32, of Ocala.

“That is really scary considering my son plays outside,” said neighboring business owner Kelli Shealy. “It could happen at any time. We have had a couple of incidents where cops have been called out here because of some drunkenness going on.”

Authorities have not released the identity of the second man involved in the altercation that led to the shooting.

He is not facing charges at this time.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).