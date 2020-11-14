Strong Survivors aim to answer foster children’s letters to Santa

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – This Christmas season Takira Brown, the founder of the Strong Survivor, a nonprofit that aims to help children in foster care, is planning a Polar Express movie outing. She asked participants to write letters to Santa that she is aiming to be able to answer with gifts.

There is a 6-year-old girl who wants a Barbie T-shirt, a 5-year-old girl who wants a dress, and a 7-year-old girl who wants a Barbie doll and “skuishy” slime. About a dozen of the older children dream of getting tablets and bicycles. Two boys asked for pairs of shoes sizes 8.5 and 6.5. There is also one who wants an electric scooter, and an 11-year-old boy who wants a board game.

Brown is working with Showbiz Cinemas, a movie theater in Homestead, and she is starting to receive donations with the help of MK Law, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale. Rianna Maryanoff, of Lawyers to the Rescue, is also helping Brown to keep track of the wish list. Brown plans to collect all donations by Dec. 18 to have time to gift wrap it all by Dec. 19.

For more information about how to join the Strong Survivor’s effort, call 786-404-1768 or e-mail Brown at TakiraBrown@Gmail.com. There is a GoFundMe page designated for the event.