Blind dog falls into intracoastal, Delray Fire Rescue gets him out

A lab mix is rescued from the Delray Beach intracoastal waterway Saturday.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A paddle boarder tried to rescue a vision-impaired lab mix after it fell into the intracoastal waterway Saturday morning.

The dog, named Sam, was too heavy for the paddle boarder to rescue by himself, so the paddle-boarding neighbor called 911 for help.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue from Station 112 showed up. DBFR’s Captain Dan Waldrep jumped in to help the dog. Waldrep and the Station 112 crew tied a harness around Sam and hoisted him onto the paddleboard where he was taken to a dock.

Sam was returned to his “thankful” owners, according to DBFR.