Tiffany Trump shops with Secret Service in Palm Beach while more than 100 agents in COVID isolation

PALM BEACH, Fla. – As more than one hundred Secret Service officers were ordered to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 on Friday after possibly coming in contact with the virus while crisscrossing the county with President Donald Trump for campaign rallies, a video of Trump’s youngest daughter shopping on Worth Avenue with her own cadre of agents was posted on Twitter.

Miami filmmaker Billy Corben posted the video on Twitter, where he pointed out the isolation orders of 130 Secret Service agents and then those with Trump’s daughter on the luxury shopping strip in Palm Beach.

While over 130 Secret Service agents are quarantined due to coronavirus, four were stuck shopping with Tiffany Trump on Worth Ave in Palm Beach yesterday #BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/2sGGNICpAm — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) November 14, 2020

It was Tiffany Trump, 27, who was darting in and out of stores with four officers in tow. Tiffany is the only child Trump had with second wife Marla Maples.

“While over 130 Secret Service agents are quarantined due to coronavirus, four were stuck shopping with Tiffany Trump on Worth Ave in Palm Beach yesterday.” Billy Corben

The Washington Post first reported about the Secret Service COVID-19 isolation, citing officials who said that they believe the exposure was partly from Trump’s campaign rallies before Election Day. Trump sometimes would hold rallies in multiple states in one day, where he presided over mostly shoulder-to-shoulder supporters mostly maskless.

RELATED

Thousands rally behind Trump insisting he won, clashes break out