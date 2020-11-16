Charges dropped against pro football’s Deandre Baker after attorney charged with extortion

There are so many flags on so many plays, but after reviewing the plays, investigators are throwing out a case against a former NFL player that started the messy game in the first place.

The players are William Dean, a North Miami Beach attorney, who investigators said was representing three, alleged armed robbery victims. Those victims were reportedly robbed at gunpoint by former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

The last time we saw Baker, he was dashing to a waiting car after he’d just bonded out of court on armed robbery charges.

In May, investigators said Baker, along with Seattle Seahawk Quinton Dunbar, partied and gambled away close to $70,000.

Days later, at a house party in Miramar, police reported that Baker pulled a gun, and robbed several people there.

Investigators said in exchange for his three clients' silence, Dean wanted Baker to pay each more than $266,000.

One of the alleged victims is seen on video saying: “I just got robbed by an NFL player. Dre Baker came around with a gun and him and he told his friends to shoot me and they took my bag, my money and my watch.”

Investigators said Dean told Baker’s lawyer, his clients would “Do anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Dean was arrested Monday in North Miami Beach on extortion charges.

Back in September, Local 10 obtained video of what police believed was then the payoff for the robbery witnesses happened for them to change their story.

Prosecutors sent a memo on Monday stating that Baker’s charges were dismissed after the three witnesses recanted their stories, saying they were not robbed or assaulted, that Baker was there that night, but did nothing criminal.

Dunbar’s charges had already been thrown out for lack of evidence. Baker’s attorney told Local 10 that he had no comment on Dean’s arrest, but that he’s just glad his client’s charges have been dismissed.

When we contacted Dean’s law firm, where he is managing partner, they had no comment.

Deputies said Dean had been under investigation since August — about the same time charges were filed against Baker.