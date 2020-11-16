1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach that has left one person dead.

BSO says it took place in the 160 block of Southwest 19th Court.

Sky 10 was over the scene in the parking lot of a Home2 Suites by Hilton, just north of Stirling Road and west of I-95.

A body was seen covered by a yellow tarp, near a white car that had its windows shot out.

A small handgun was also spotted on the ground nearby.

Stirling Road has been closed in the area.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing news story.

