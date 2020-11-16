Suspect who drowned after jumping into canal to escape police identified

DORAL, Fla. – Police have identified the suspect who drowned after a chase on Friday in the early morning hours.

A city of Doral Police Department officer tried to pull over Gabriel Lozano, 30, who was driving a gray Toyota Corolla sedan around 2 a.m. Police said the officer noticed a stolen tag on the car and tried to make a traffic stop, but Lozano took off.

Investigators said when he hit a dead end in the Northwest 14th block and Northwest 94th Avenue, Lozano bailed out of the car and jumped into a canal.

Officers established a perimeter around the area, but could not locate the driver. Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau divers responded and recovered the Lozano’s body.

Miami-Dade Police said the investigation is continuing.