4 people shot, including 2 young children, outside Miami home

MIAMI – Four people, including two young children, were shot when gunfire erupted outside a home not far from the Golden Glades Interchange.

It happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of S Biscayne River Dr. and NW 2nd Ave in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade police, a suspect got out of a black sedan and started shooting at a group of people outside the home before jumping back in the car and taking off.

There were four victims, including two adults, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, police said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.