Death investigation ongoing after woman found unresponsive in Miami high-rise

MIAMI – A woman was found unresponsive inside her unit at the Art Plaza Apartments in Miami.

She was later pronounced dead, and the investigation went on for several hours.

The crime scene was active throughout the day Tuesday, starting at approximately 4 a.m. Multiple units were still outside the building late in the afternoon.

This happened in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood off Northeast 14th Street.

One person has been taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or the suspect.