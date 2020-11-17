Increase in cases of COVID-19 causing several major South Florida events to be postponed or cancelled

MIAMI – The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some popular events that bring tons of visitors and money into South Florida to be cancelled.

Some organizers who don’t residents to miss out will be holding the events virtually.

With the positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise in South Florida, some events have even been postponed to next year due to them potentially becoming super spreader events.

Art Basel has been canceled in Miami Beach, a big loss to the economy and tourism industry. It was supposed to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center next month but has been scrubbed and rescheduled for next year.

The Big Orange rise and New Year’s Eve fireworks show that superstar Pitbull normally headlines in Downtown Miami has also been scrapped.

The famed Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, which brings out nearly 300,000 people and stretches for eight miles in Miami with more than 100 participants has been canceled, but organizers say the show will go on virtually.

“For the most part, we are still going to have the community represented the way we normally do, but just do it from a virtual perspective,” said Vice President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festivities Ed Haynes. “We are going to have the art contest over in Wynwood and a couple of other little surprises.”

Also postponed in February are the Coconut Grove Art Festival and the Miami International Boat Show.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Winterfest Boat Parade set to take place next month is a no-go.

The big New Year’s Eve downtown countdown in Fort Lauderdale has yet to be decided upon.

The South Beach Food and Wine Festival is still on for February, and the Fort Lauderdale Air Show will take place this weekend on the beach.

The Tortuga Music Festival has been rescheduled for next November.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

CANCELED:

Art Basel (Dec. 3-6 Miami Beach Convention Center) next edition is scheduled for Dec. 2-5, 2021

Big Orange Drop and Fireworks NYE celebration in Miami

MLK parade (virtual for an hour online) Jan. 18, 2021

Coconut Grove Art Festival Feb. 13-15th 2021

Miami Boat Show (Feb. 11-15)

SCHEDULED:

South Beach Food & Wine Festival Feb. 24-28th

Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium May 7-9th.

BROWARD COUNTY:

CANCELED:

Winterfest boat parade - Dec. 12th

SCHEDULED:

Fort Lauderdale Air Show - Nov. 21-22 Fort Lauderdale Beach

CANCELED FOR 2020, BUT RESCHEDULED:

Tortuga Music Festival (Nov. 12-14, 2021, acts have already been lined up: headliners Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan along with Tim McGraw)

UP IN THE AIR:

Fort Lauderdale Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Ultra Music Festival in Miami